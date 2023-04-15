Strong reactions to chilling murder of Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf on LIVE TV amidst slogans of Jai Shri Ram

Politicians in India have reacted strongly in the aftermath of the chilling murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on LIVE TV in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Their killer shouted Jai Shri Ram after carrying out the gruesome murders.

Reacting to the development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR were also raised. Their murder is a perfect example of Yogi’s big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder.”

In his subsequent tweet, Owaisi wrote, “In a society where murderers are celebrated, what’s the use of a criminal justice system?”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public. Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere.”

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, wrote, “Mafia Don and Gangster #AtiqueAhmed and his brother Ashraf killed in an attack in #Prayagraj. How deep rooted are their criminal activities that they were brutally shot down while in Police custody and infront of media cameras? Whose criminal secrets were these assailants protecting? Needs serious investigation by @Uppolice.”

The Uttar Pradesh Police have imposed section 144 in all districts of the state. Atiq and his brother were murdered just hours after the state police said that they had killed the gangster’s son in an encounter.

