Atiq Ahmed killed in police security on LIVE TV in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh; killers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’

In a chilling development, gangster Atiq Ahmed was killed in police security on LIVE TV in Allahabad as his killers chanted Jai Shri Ram. Atiq’s murderers also killed his brother, Ashraf Ahmed. According to police, one journalist also sustained injuries. Uttar Pradesh is governed by BJP with Yogi Adityanath as its chief minister.



Atiq’s murder came just a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police claimed to kill the gangster’s son, Asad, in an encounter.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of Atiq’s murder. The gangster, also a former Indian parliamentarian, was recently brought from a Gujarat jail to Allahabad by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Ramit Sharma, the police commissioner of Allahabad, said, “Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down & a constable sustained a bullet injury.

#WATCH | Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down… pic.twitter.com/qJcwuXH0Gq — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

In the video, both Atiq and his brother Ashraf could be seen emerging out of a police van amidst tight security when representatives from Indian media approached them to seek their reaction on their inability to attend the last rites of the gangster’s son.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. (Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

No sooner did they begin to speak, a group of killers shot in Atiq’s head before killing his brother too. After being nabbed, their killers chanted Jai Shri Ram.