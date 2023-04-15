After mesmerising Suhana Khan, Lord Rinku Singh’s half-century in losing battle prompts fans to ask Shah Rukh Khan for ‘raise’; Rs. 55 lakh trends as irony detected

Lord Rinku Singh was again at his best when he played an unbeaten knock of 58 from 31 balls even though his side, Kolkata Knight Riders, went down fighting against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rinku’s consistent performance prompted fans to detect an irony as they asked owner Shah Rukh Khan to consider a pay hike for the Uttar Pradesh lad. Rinku’s unbelievable knock against Gujarat Titans had left even Suhana Khan mesmerised, who termed his knock as ‘unreal.’

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 228-4 with English batter Harry Brook playing an unbeaten knock of 100 from 55 balls. Skipper Aiden Markram scored 50.

In reply, the KKR could only score 205-7 with Rinku trying to replicate his knock, which helped him pull off a spectacular win against Gujarat Titans by hitting five sixes in the last over. Even against the SRH, the KKR needed 29 off the last over. But Rinku was unable to repeat the performance of his last match.

The KKR lost the match but this didn’t stop fans to shower praises on Rinku as many detected an irony in how the player was being paid by his IPL franchise. Rinku was retained by the KKR for a fee of Rs. 55 lakh in the last auction. Many felt that his fee was too low in light of his efforts and performance. Others took to Twitter to cause a meme fest highlighting the enormous expectations from a player, who was underpad by hundreds of thousands of rupees compared to his other teammates.

We live in a society where 55 lakh 15 crore pic.twitter.com/ZtpAEYMCBD — Nainaccyy (@Nainacyyy) April 10, 2023

And then there is many frauds who are getting crores for doing nothing pic.twitter.com/XZ2Ie8gqb8 — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) April 10, 2023

Saalo 55 lakh me jaan loge kya meri😠 pic.twitter.com/aDV1XBmu5x — P a n k a j (@iampkchandel) April 14, 2023

Rinku Singh need a raise #Rinkusingh #KKR #shahrukhan pic.twitter.com/7qXepjrI8K — Pankaj Vaidya (@PankajV1510) April 9, 2023

Born in Aligarh, Rinki Singh has had a very modest upbringing with his father working as a vendor in an LPG company. Rinku had once said that he owed everything to Shah Rukh, whose IPL franchise first bought him for Rs. 80 lakh. According to the player, this changed his life as his father only earned Rs. 10,000 in his job. In another interview, Rinku said how he was once offered a job of a cleaner, which he refused and decided to make a name for himself in cricket.