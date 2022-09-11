Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan to win Asia Cup

Sri Lanka on Sunday outclassed Pakistan to comfortably win the Asia Cup 2022.



Batting first, Sri Lanka made 170-6. This was a huge recovery by Sri Lanka after they were reduced to 58-5 after 8.5 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who remained unbeaten at 71 from 45 balls, was the chief architect of the Sri Lankan innings. He was nicely supported by Wanindu Hasaranga, who made 36 from 21 balls.

In reply, Pakistan were all out for 147. Mohammad Rizwan, who made 55 from 49 balls, was the top scorer for Pakistan. Iftikhar Ahmed contributed with 32 runs from 31 balls.

Pramod Madushan was the tormentor-in-chief for Pakistan as he claimed four wickets by conceding 34 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed three wickets, while Chamika Karunaratne scalped two wickets.