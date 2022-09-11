Smriti Irani, Sambit Patra launch ‘sins of AAP’ jibes after TV channel portrays Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia as petty criminals in hilarious video

Union Minister Smriti Irani and BJP leader Sambit Patra have launched a brutal attack on the Aam Aadmi Party with ‘sins of AAP’ jibes after a TV channel portrayed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, as petty criminals in a hilarious video. The video in question was broadcast on Rajat Sharma-owned India TV, which has been receiving crores of rupees in advertisement money from the Kejriwal government. As expected, Kejriwal has been facing public ridicule on social media for being betrayed by India TV despite funding the channel with crores of rupees in the last few years.

India TV’s video, OMG, portrayed Kejriwal and Sisodia as petty criminals for their alleged involvement in the liquor scam. Both AAP leaders could be seen being handcuffed by the CBI as Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks behind them.

The video ends with Kejriwal and Sisodia waking up from their sleep as it emerges that both of them were having nightmares about CBI action under the supervision of Modi.

Sharing the India TV video, Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter, “AAP Ke Paap (Sins of AAP).”

Not to be left behind, Sambit Patra also tweeted, “AAP Ke Paap (Sins of AAP).”

Even social media users were amused by India TV video. User Hashir Ahmad wrote, ‘India TV exposed Kejriwal and Sisodia.”

Supporters of Kejriwal asked why the Aam Aadmi Party was not initiating legal action against India TV for defaming their leaders. One supporter wrote on Twitter, “Useless of having a legal team if they spare this.” Another user wrote, “AAP should take legal action against it.”

Sisodia was recently raided by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the liquor scam. The AAP leaders has denied allegations of any wrongdoing.