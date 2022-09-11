Carlos Alcaraz Is New US Open Champion, Beats Casper Ruud In Thrilling Final; Rafael Nadal Link

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Monday morning defeated Casper Rudd of Norway in a thrilling final to become the new Men’s Singles US Open champion. He won the match, 6-4 2-6 7-6 6-3.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-4 even though there was not much to choose from the two players. However, the second set brought a reversal of fortune for Ruud, who levelled the match 1-1 by winning the set 6-2. This also made many wonder if Alcaraz was beginning to feel tired after playing several five-set matches on his way to the singles final.

Alcaraz put all these doubts to rest by breaking Ruud in the first game of the third set. But he was soon broken back as the Norwegian began to dominate the game. But the Spaniard kept fighting hard as his efforts paid off with the set going into a tie-breaker. Much to Ruud’s shock, he lost the tie-breaker 1-7.

Continuing his momentum and new found confidence, Alcaraz wrapped up the fourth set and the match without much fuss.

Ruud is the product of Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, while Alcaraz has mastered the art of tennis at the academy run by Juan Carlos Ferrero, who himself is a former World Number 1 tennis player and winner of the French Open.

With the victory in the US Open, Alcaraz will now crowned the World Number 1 player in the world.