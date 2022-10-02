India on Sunday defeated South Africa in the second T20 International of the series, being played in Assam even as the match was interrupted by the sudden appearance of a six-foot-long snake.

Batting first, India piled up a total of 237-3 in 20 overs. KL Rahul made 57 from 28 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 61 from 22 balls. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at 49 from 28 deliveries, while skipper Rohit Sharma was out for 43 from 37 balls.

At the end of the seventh over, the match had to be halted after a snake was seen crawling through the middle of the ground. Both Indian batters namely Rahul and Sharma were seen visibly shaken by the extraordinary presence of the reptile.

The video of snake slithering through the cricket ground during the match became a topic of intense social media conversations.

two snakes on the field at the same time #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/FNHOnxyVh4 — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) October 2, 2022

Shocking 6 feet snake came in ground during live match, First time in cricket history we saw snake India vs South Africa 2nd T20#INDvsAUS # pic.twitter.com/znZvNSb8XL — Sadak Chaps (@ChapsSadak) October 2, 2022

South could only manage 221-3 in reply, giving India a comfortable win. With today’s win, India has taken a 2-0 lead in the series.

David Miller was the top scorer for his side with an unbeaten knock of 106 from 47 balls, while Quinton De Kock remained not out at 69 from 48 balls. South Africa needed 62 runs from the last two overs to win the match. Two South African batters scored 26 runs in the 19th over before adding 20 runs in the last over of the match, making the match a thrilling encounter. Miller completed his century in 46 balls.

The victory will boost the morale of the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup.