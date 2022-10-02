Dawid Malan plays blistering knock as Moeen Ali-led England defeat Pakistan in final T20I to clinch 7-match series

Dawid Malan played a blistering knock to guide Moeen Ali-led England team to defeat Pakistan in the final T20 International to clinch the seven-match series 4-3.



Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 209-3 with Malan playing an unbeaten knock of 78 from 47 balls. Harry Brook remained not out at 46 from 29 balls.

In response, Pakistan could only manage 142-8, giving England a 67-run victory. Shaan Masood was the top scorer for Pakistan as he made 56 from 42 balls. He was out on the last ball of the 19th over after Adil Rashid pulled off a stunning catch in the short third-man region.

Malan’s knock assumes significance given that he was responsible for running the in-form Phil Salt in the fifth over of the match when England’s total was just 39-1.

This was the first time that England toured Pakistan for a series in 17 years. Ali captaining the side in absence of Jos Buttler assumed significance given the all-rounder’s roots in the south Asian country.