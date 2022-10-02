“Rock it brother”: Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif supports Sajid Khan as filmmaker enters Bigg Boss house amidst MeToo controversy

Filmmaker Sajid Khan’s decision to enter this year’s Bigg Boss show has evoked strong reactions on social media amidst former contestant Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif sending a special video to support her ‘Sajid Bhai.’

In a special video, Shehnaaz said, “Hi Sajid bhai. Congratulations, you are taking part in Bigg Boss. I am very happy. I want you to establish your supremacy even on this reality show just the way you’ve been making people laugh up until now.”

She concluded her message by saying, “Rock it, brother.”

Sajid later told Bigg Boss host Salman Khan that he was very impressed with Shehnaaz’s talent and predicted her to be a big star in the entertainment industry.

But, Sajid’s inclusion as one of the contestants in the latest edition of the Colors TV reality show evoked strong reactions on social media. Many objected Sajid’s inclusion in the show in light of several MeToo allegations made against him in the past.

User Sana Farzeen wrote, “Can’t believe how #SajidKhan is being portrayed as a hero. His participation is understandable but at least not this way. And then getting #ShehnaazGill to just get him some support. Chi.”

User Janice Sequeira wrote, “I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?”

I have woken up triggered and upset.

Seriously? I thot that was a joke! Sajid Khan? Despite all the allegations & his infamous controversies, the guy has the audacity to come to a reality show to white wash everything? Bravo. Nothing more to say.

India witnessed its own MeToo campaign against famous Indian celebrities in late 2018 with Sajid too being accused of sexually assaulting actors known to him. One such actor was Saloni Chopra, who alleged how Sajid had sexually harassed and mentally tortured her on a regular basis.

This led had to Askahy Kumar issuing a strong statement, asking the producer of Housefull 4 to cancel the film’s shooting. Sajid, who was the director of the film, too had issued a statement saying he was stepping down as the director of the film.

This year’s Bigg Boss contestants are MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan.