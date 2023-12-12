South Africa defeat India in T20 International by 5 wickets; Rinku Singh plays unbeaten knock of 68 from 39 balls

South Africa on Tuesday defeated India in the second T20 International of the series by five wickets.

Batting first, India posted a total of 180/7 in 19.3 overs. Rinku Singh was the top scorer as he played an unbeaten knock of 68 from 39 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining the side for the series, made 56 from 36 balls.

South Africa’s target was revised to 152 as the rains interrupted the proceedings of the match. They achieved the target by losing only five wickets. Reeza Hendricks was the top scorer for the hosts with a knock of 49 from 27 balls.