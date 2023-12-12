CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education releases dates for Class 10, 12 exams @ https://www.cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the dates for Class 10 and 12 exams on its official website www.cbse.gov.in.
According to the announcement by the CBSE, exams for Class 10 and 12 will start on 15 February next year and end on 13 March.
The CBSE said, “CBSE, is releasing the date sheet for both the classes X & XII of Board’s Examinations, 2024. While preparing the date sheet, the Board has taken care of the following issues: 1. Sufficient Gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes. 2. Competitive examinations, including JEE Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet for Class XII. 3. These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subjects’ combinations to ensure that no two subjects’ examinations of a student fall on the same date.
“4. The time of the start of the examination will be at 10:30 AM (IST). 5. Date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students can prepare well for their examinations.”
The CBSE wished students all the luck for the next year’s exams.
