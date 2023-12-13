Attack inside Indian parliament, attackers chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’

In a shocking development, two individuals chanting Bharat Mata se Ki Jai and Vande Mataram attacked the Indian parliament as the proceedings were underway for the winter session.

Two attackers including a woman jumped from the visitors’ gallery and threw gas canisters targeting the MPs. Soon the parliament building was engulfed in thick smoke as MPs and security officials tried to overpower the attackers.

As security officials escorted the attackers out of the building, the woman attacker was seen chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Matram.

‘Tana Shahi Nahi Chalegi, Mahilaaon pe atyachaar band karo,” the woman chanted.

BSP MP Danish Ali later said that one of the attackers was a guest of BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Today’s attack inside the parliament took place on a day the country was marking the anniversary of another attack on the parliament 22 years ago.