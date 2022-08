India’s medal hope in squash, Sourav Ghosal, speaks EXCLUSIVELY to Janta Ka Reporter after storming into Men’s singles semi-final at Commonwealth Games. He defeated Scotland’s Greg Lobban 3-1 in the Men’s singles quarter-final played in Birmingham on Monday. The champion player from India will face New Zealand’s Paul Coll in the semi-final.

In another match, Joshana Chinappa lost to Hollie Naughton in the women’s singles quarter-final.