Singer R Kelly convicted of multiple child pornography charges

Singer R Kelly has been convicted of multiple child pornography charges after a Chicago federal trial. Kelly was, however, acquitted on others charges.



According to Chicago Tribune, Kelly was convicted on three of four child pornography charges while he was acquitted on the allegation that he conspired to obstruct justice at his 2008 trial stemming from a 2002 state case.

55-year-old Kelly was also found guilty of three of five charges of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. These charges carry a minimum of 10 years in prison.

According to the Rolling Stone website, Kelly’s former business manager Derrel McDavid and former employee Milton “June” Brown, who were tried alongside Kelly, were found not guilty.

A report by CNN said that jurors deliberated for about 10 hours after listening to three weeks-worth of testimony, which included harrowing details from one woman who told the court anonymously how Kelly had sexually abused her and recorded the interactions when she was as young as 14.

The woman was one of five minors who prosecutors allege Kelly sexually abused in the late 1990s by making explicit videos with four of them, added the CNN report. The fifth victim, now a woman, said that she was involved in a threesome with Kelly.

Video clips shown to jurors had Kelly performing sexual acts on his victim, Jane, when she was just 14. The video of Kelly performing a threesome act with one of his victims was not shown to jurors.