Condolences pour in for former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who dies aged 66

Condolences have poured in for former Pakistani umpire Asad Rauf, who died at the age of 66.

Pakistani Cricket Board Chief Rameez Raja took to Twitter to confirm the news. He wrote, “Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss.”

Former Pakistani player Kamran Akmar tweeted, “Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf’s demise…May Allah grant him magfirat and give his family sabr Ameen.”

Former India bowler Munaf Patel tweeted, “Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi ra jion.”

Former India bowler Anil Kumble tweeted, “Sad to hear the passing of #AsadRauf Condolences to his family and friends.”

Former Pakistani all-rounder Azhar Mahmood wrote, “Inna lilahi wa inna ilahi rajioon. Extremely tragic news about former umpire #AsadRauf passing away. May Allah swt grant him the highest rank. Ameen.”

Asad Rauf officiated in 64 Tests including 49 as on-field umpire and 15 as TV umpire, 139 ODIs and 28 T20 International matches. Rauf was an ICC Elite Panel umpire between 2006 and 2013.

Rauf was a player himself but could never represent his country. He, however, played in 71 First Class matches, scoring 3423 runs.