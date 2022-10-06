Shooting at Hampton Inn in Michigan; warning issued by cops

Police in Michigan have said that there was an active shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, which is six miles away from Detroit.

A tweet by the Michigan State Police read, “There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene.”

In another tweet, the police said, “There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public.”

CNN reported that authorities had imposed a soft lockdown in DuVall Elementary School.

The statement on the school’s website read, “There is a situation outside the building, and we are not allowing anyone into the school at this time. All of our staff and students are safe, and our learning and day is continuing. There will be no outside activity at DuVall.”