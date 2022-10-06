Heinrich Klaasen guides South Africa to 9-run victory against India in first ODI

Heinrich Klaasen played an unbeaten knock of 74 from 65 balls to script a nine-run victory against India in the first One Day International of the series.

Batting first in Lucknow, the visitors made 249-4 in a rain-affected match, which was reduced to 40 overs affair. Quinton De Kock contributed with 48 as he was unlucky to not have completed his fifty.

Chasing the target, India could only manage 240 by losing eight wickets. Sanju Samson made a valiant effort to try and secure a victory for India as he remained not out at 86 from 63 balls. Shreyas Iyer made 50 from 37 balls but both these batters failed to receive support from other players.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan said after the match, “Very proud of the way the boys played. It’s tremendous the way Shreyas, Samson and Shardul played. I thought 250 was too many runs, because the wicket had turn and seam. It’ll be a good experience and learning for the young boys.”

South African captain Temba Bavuma said, “A good fight at the end, obviously Sanju pushed us at the end, but the boys stood firm and took us to the win. There wasn’t much grass on the surface, we lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs, myself and Aiden, but the boys knuckled down. Miller and Klaasen played positively, stung together a partnership and took us to a good score. Bowling upfront was good, in the first 15 overs by KG and Parnell. I thought we lost our way in the middle overs, gave away far too many runs, but in the end, the result did go our way and I’m happy with that.”

Klaasen was adjudged Player Of The Match for showcasing his batting prowess.

India won the T20 International series against South Africa 2-1. The visitors had defeated Team India convincingly in the last match of the T20I series.