“Alhamdulillah”: IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan shares first photo after marrying Dr. Mehreen Qazi; leaves fans mesmerised

When IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan, who recently married Dr. Mehreen Qazi in a lavish ceremony, shared the first photo of the wedding function, little did he realise that this would leave his fans mesmerised. IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband thanked Allah for his second marriage.

Sharing a photo of himself with Mehreen, the dashing civil servant from Jammu and Kashmir wrote, “Alhamdulillah.”

Mehreen too had shared a set of photos from her wedding function with a caption that read, “Nikah.” This was followed by a red heart emoji.

No sooner did Athar share the photo, his fans went into a frenzy. One wrote, “Now this is what you call a true couple. Looks perfect.” Another fan wrote, “You deserved more happiness be happpppppppy life long. i love you.” “Allah bless both of you,” commented another fan.

While Athar had chosen an off-white sherwani with a matching stole and turban, the bride wore what appeared to be an embellished neutral colour lehenga choli with an embroidered net dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy diamond necklace and a maang teeka.

Athar, who was earlier married to IAS topper Tina Dabi, had announced his engagement with Mehreen on 2 July, setting the internet on fire. This was weeks after Tina decided to start a new chapter in her own life by marrying fellow IAS officer, Dr. Pradeep Gawande.

While wishing Mehreen on her birthday, Athar had written last month, “To the day that will always stand special than all the others ❤️ Because nothing would be so mesmerizing without you being born on this day! Happy Birthday to the light of my life❤️ you’re the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and my best friend. Have the best day, year and life ❤️… Can’t wait to celebrate your next birthday as your wife 🥳❤️”

Tina had secured the all-India number one ranking in the civil services exam in 2016, while Athar obtained the all-India number two ranking. Both fell in love during their training in Uttarakhand and tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2018. Their wedding reception was attended by some of the biggest names in Indian politics.

They were billed as the most popular IAS couple on the internet. Tina even added Khan in her surname during a visit to Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Eid with Athar. However, fans were left devastated in 2020 when it became clear that both Tina and Athar had decided to file for divorce through mutual consent. A family court in Jaipur approved their divorce application in 2021.

Meanwhile, Athar, who was also posted in Jaipur with Tina, decided to return to Sringar, his home city, where he is currently posted as Municipal Commissioner of the city and the CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited.