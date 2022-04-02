Shocking twist as NCB witness Prabhakar Sail, who alleged extortion in Aryan Khan’s arrest case, dies

In a shocking development, Narcotics Control Bureau witness Prabhakar Sail, who had alleged extortion in the Aryan Khan arrest case, has died. Sail is survived by his wife, two children and mother.



ANI tweeted, “NCB’s panch witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died yesterday. As per his lawyer Tushar Khandare, he died of a heart attack at his residence in Mahul area of Chembur yesterday.”

Sail’s death comes just days after a court in Mumbai granted 60 more days to the Narcotics Control Bureau SIT to file a charge sheet in the Aryan Khan cruise ship case. This was after the NCB sought more time in filing the charge sheet.

Sail, who worked as Kiran Gosavi’s personal bodyguard, had said in his affidavit that he heard Gosavi speak with one Sam D’Souza about one Rs. 18 crore deal of which Rs. 8 crore was meant to be paid to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. According to Sail’s affidavit, he was present in the car when Gosavi spoke to D’Souza.

Sail alleged that Gosavi held a meeting with D’Souza and Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani in a car the same evening. The NCB witness added that he received the cash from Gosavi and personally delivered it to D’Souza.

NCB witness Prabhakar Sail had alleged in a five-page affidavit that Gosavi had spoken about extorting Rs. 25 crores from the arrest of Aryan Khan and the need to pay Rs. 8 crore to Wankhede. He had also alleged that Gosavi had also made him sign blank pages.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had sensationally alleged that Wankhede was illegally tapping the phones of Bollywood actors, politicians and businessmen in Mumbai with the help of two private people.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the drug case and had to spend several weeks in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail until the Bombay High Court granted him bail.

Gosavi had gone absconding until the Maharashtra Police arrested him from Pune.