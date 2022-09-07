Shocking Details Emerge! How Much Chelsea Have To Pay To Thomas Tuchel And Brighton Football Club For Release Clause?

Chelsea on Wednesday announced that manager Thomas Tuchel had been sacked from his post with immediate effect after the club suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The news of Tuchel’s sacking left Chelsea fans shocked. Even though everyone agreed that Chelsea had been struggling lately despite the new owners splashing more than £200 million in the transfer window, the general consensus was that Tuchel ought to have been given more time to transfer the club into a formidable side.



Tuchel, who took over the reign of the club last year in the aftermath of Frank Lampard’s sacking last year, took the London side to Champions League glory four months later. The team under him later earned the status of the Champions of the world.

The club said in a statement, “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Immediately after Tuchel’s sacking speculations gained momentum over his potential successor. The name Brighton manager Graham Potter is widely being linked to the Chelsea job. Potter has reportedly been permitted by his club to hold talks with Chelsea for the job of the new head coach of the champions side.

However, Chelsea’s new American owners will have to cough up millions of pounds to honour the release clause of both Tuchel and Potter. It’s believed that Chelsea may have to pay £10 million to Brighton to honour the latter’s release clause agreed with his current club. Chelsea will also have to pay Tuchel £15 million as part of his release clause. Together the billionaire American owners of Chelsea will have to take a hit of £25 million excluding the fees that the club may agree with Potter for his contract.