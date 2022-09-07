Saskatchewan Stabbings Suspect Myles Sanderson Arrested; Canada Police Identify Victims

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has confirmed the arrest of Myles Sanderson, one of the two suspects behind this week’s Saskatchewan stabbings that left at least 10 dead and 18 injured.



The RCMP said, “CANCELLED: Dangerous Persons Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation. Updates to come.”

It added, “The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their diligence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson. The Saskatchewan RCMP will continue to provide more information as soon as it becomes available.”

While 30-year-old Myles was on the run after killing 10 people, his 31-year-old brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead. The police had found multiple injuries on his body.

The motive behind the deadly carnage, caused by two brothers, is still not known.

Meanwhile, the police have identified all 10 victims killed in the attack. Nine of the 10 victims hail from James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community with nearly 3,500 members.

These victims are Thomas Burns, 23, Carol Burns, 46, Gregory Burns, 28, Gloria Lydia Burns, 61, Bonnie Burns, 48, Earl Burns, 66, Lana Head, 49, Christian Head, 54, Robert Sanderson, 49 and Wesley Petterson, 78. Bonnie Burns was the mother of Gregory Burns, while Lana Head was the mother of two.

The police said that the identities of injured persons will not be released. “We can confirm one young teen was injured and the remaining injured are all adults. We will not be confirming other specific ages. Injured victims encompass both males and females,” it said in a statement.

According to the police, the two brothers had targeted most of their victims while others were killed or injured as part of the random attack.