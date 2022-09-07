Demand grows for Asif Ali’s ban after video shows Pakistani player threatening to hit Afghan bowler with bat; others blame Afghan bowler for provocation

Pakistan’s thrilling win against Afghanistan was marred by ugly scenes during the match, prompting netizens to demand a ban on Asif Ali, who tried to hit Afghan player Fareed Ahmad.



Asif Ali was batting at 16 from 8 balls and appeared destined to guide his team to victory when he was dismissed by Fareed in the 19th over. Just when he was walking off the field, Fareed went close to the Pakistani batsman to celebrate his wicket with a provocative gesture.

This appeared to anger Asif, who pushed Fareed back aggressively. The Pakistani batter then began to walk off the pitch but turned back threatento hit the Afghan player with his bat.

Also Read: India knocked out of Asia Cup after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in thrilling finish

His action left even the commentator shocked. One commentator was heard saying, “No no no, this way he will be banned from the next match. Oh wow Asif, I think you are done. Now forget about your match for this match. And whether you will be available for the next match is also uncertain now.”

Thanks to the timely intervention by Afghan players that sanity could be achieved.

But netizens have disapproved of Asif’s action and demanded strict action from the cricket governing body, the ICC. But many came out in support of Asif as they blamed Fareed for mocking the Pakistani batter after his dismissal.

What a shameful act. Afghani Player Fareed Ahmad Mocking and Abusing Asif Ali after knocking him down. you can see in this video. he was saying something for what Asif reacted to it.#PAKvAFG#AsiaCup2022 #AsifAli pic.twitter.com/4IjD5d971h — Muhammad Arslan Azeem🇵🇰 (@Arslanattari49) September 7, 2022

Asif Ali after getting out almost hit Fareed Ahmad with his bat on his way back to pavallion. Is this really a gentlemen’s game anymore? ICC should take action on this#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/wHvH6okExC — Cricket Huskies (@CricketHuskies) September 7, 2022

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by just one wicket after they achieved the target in the last over even after losing 9 wickets. This meant that India have now been knocked out of the Asia Cup.