Shivam Dube’s all-round performance helps India defeat Afghanistan in 2nd T20 International in Indore

Shivam Dube on Sunday performed exceedingly well both with the bat and ball as India pulled off the second successive win against Afghanistan in the ongoing T20 series.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 172 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel shared two wickets each. Dube dismissed one batter.

India achieved the target by losing just four wickets with 4.2 overs to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal made 68 from 34 balls while Dube remained unbeaten with a knock of 63 by facing just 32 balls.

India had defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the first T20 International of the series on 11 January.