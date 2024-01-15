IAS officer Ashwini Bhide accuses British Airways of racism

IAS officer Ashwini Bhide from Maharashtra has sensationally accused British Airways of racism after the airline downgraded her seat from premium economy class.



A 1995 batch IAS officer from Maharashtra, Bhide took to social media to allege racism as she wrote, “Are you cheating or following discriminatory/racist policies @British_Airways? How come u downgrade a premium economy passenger at check-in counter on false pretext of overbooking without even paying price difference forget about compensation? I’m told this is a common practice by BA @CSMIA Mumbai.”

She found plenty of support from netizens as one wrote, “Please don’t fly British Airways. You pay for getting discriminated when you do that.” Another user wrote, “Taking money from premium class and not paying back after downgrade is cheating. BA should be fined.”

Are you cheating or following discriminatory/racist policies @British_Airways ? How come u downgrade a premium economy passenger at check-in counter on false pretext of overbooking without even paying price difference forget about compensation? I’m told this is a common… — Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) January 12, 2024

British Airways has not responded to Bhide’s allegations yet.