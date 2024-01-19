Jindal Steel & Power Achieves Milestone: State-of-the-Art Hot Strip Mill Commissioned in Record Time, Marks First Rake Dispatch

Jindal Steel & Power has announced the successful commissioning of its state-of-the-art Hot Strip Mill complex at its Angul plant.

The steel giant said on Friday that it marked the date with the first-ever rake dispatch from the newly commissioned mill.

Commissioned in a world record period of 29 months from the groundbreaking date of 7 August 2021, the HSM produced its first coils on 10 January, 2024. The first dispatch of the coils took place on 15 January 2024.

Supplied by SMS SIEMAG, the HSM is capable of producing up to 6 MTPA 1.00mm thick and 1680mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like transfer bar cooling, edge heater, coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of superior value-added grades.

This positions Jindal Steel & Power to cater to various sectors including auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanizing, colour coating, etc.

“Commissioning of HSM at Angul is an important milestone for Jindal to become a serious player in the flat products market. That it has been done in a record time adds to the growing list of firsts in the steel industry in India and globally, said Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director of JSP’s Angul Plant, in a statement.

About Jindal Steel & Power:

Jindal Steel & Power is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Having an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for Building a self-reliant India.