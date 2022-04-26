Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut drops bomb shell; alleges Navneet Rana’s connection with Dawood Ibrahim gang

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has sensationally alleged Amravati MP Navneet Rana’s secret relationship with alleged Dawood Ibrahim gang member Yusuf Lakdawala. The Mumbai Police had last week arrested Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana after they threatened to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Alleging Navneet Rana’s link with the Dawood Ibrahim gang, Raut tweeted, “Navneet Rana recvd a LOAN of ₹80 lacs frm Yusuf Lakdawala who died in Jail rcntly.

The same Lakdawala ws arrestd by @dir_ed in a money laundrng case & hs links wth D gang.”

He asked, “My questn is- Has ED investigatd ths mattr? Ths is a questn of nationl security!”

Raut also tagged the office of Indian prime minister and former BJP chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, in his tweet.

To substantiate his allegations, Raut shared a copy of a document, which showed that Rana had taken a loan of Rs. 80 lakh from Lakdawala.

In his subsequent tweet, Raut wrote, “Raat Abhi Baqi Hai, Baat Abhi Baqi Hai. Jai Maharashtra. (Night is still left, the matter is still not over. Hail Maharashtra).”

Lakdawala, a known builder and film financier in Mumbai, had died in Arthur Road jail in September last year. He was earlier booked by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing in connection with a land grabbing case. This had prompted the Enforcement Directorate to register a case against him.

The Bombay High Court on Monday had rejected a plea by Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana praying for the quashing of a second FIR filed by the Mumbai Police for resisting their arrest over their declaration to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A separate FIR for sedition was already registered against the couple.