The global success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan appears to have had a profound impact in Gauri Khan as is evident from the social media activities of the first lady of Bollywood in recent days. After setting the internet on fire with her rare reaction to Pathaan’s box office records, Gauri has now thrown her weight behind Rani Mukerjee for her upcoming film. As expected, Bollywood fans are praising the genorisy of Shah Rukh’s ‘real queen’ for the megastar’s ‘reel queen.’



In her latest social media post, Gauri shared a poster of Rani’s upcoming film, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’ as she wrote, “An impactful performance by Rani… showing why she’s one of the best actresses of our times.”

She added, “Don’t miss this film, it’s brilliant! In a real-life story of resilience and courage, Mrs. Chatterjee takes on an entire nation to protect her children. Witness her fight on 17th March 2023. #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway.”

Also Read: Elated Gauri Khan shares first public excitement after Pathaan starring husband Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Baahubali’s box office success

Gauri’s large-heartedness earned her plaudits from Bollywood fans, who reacted overwhelmingly to her post. One wrote, “Now, this is big 😍 SRK’s real queen supports his reel queen 👑” Another commented, “Strange that Gauri Khan is promoting this movie but wait, her husband had a hit with YRF so here’s Gauri returning the favor – Nice!😊” “This is gonna be a blockbuster! Can’t wait!” wrote another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is a story about a Bengali couple, whose children were taken away by the Norwegian childcare authorities in 2011 for alleged ill-treatment.

Pathaan was produced by Yashraj Films while Rani is the wife of the YRF’s boxx, Aditya Chopra. Rani and Shah Rukh have acted in several hit films with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai being the most notable amongst them.

Gauri had recently taken to social media to flaunt the success of Pathaan, which had faced the widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva brigade. However, the film has no become the most successful Indian film ever globally.

Pathaan has now earned more than Rs. 1,000 crore at the box office globally. Talking about the film’s performance in India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Pathaan continues its HEROIC RUN, in no mood to slow down… Weekend 6 is trending BETTER than Weekend 5 [Fri: 1 cr, Sat: 1.95 cr]… [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 513.75 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.”

Adarsh added, “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 6] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 5 lacs. Total: ₹ 18.33 cr [updated]. ⭐️ NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 532.08 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”