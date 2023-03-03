Elated Gauri Khan shares first public excitement after Pathaan starring husband Shah Rukh Khan surpasses Baahubali’s box office success

Gauri Khan on Friday could not hide her excitement as she took to social media to share the news of Pathaan eclipsing the box office success of Baahubali 2 (Hindi). Gauri has avoided making any statements even as her husband Shah Rukh Khan re-established himself as the biggest film star that India has produced. But, she simply could not hold her emotions back on Friday.

Sharing an image, Gauri wrote, “Record breaking streak… #Pathaan 🔥.”

The image shared by Gauri had stills of her husband and his fellow actors namely Deepika Padukone and John Abraham from Pathaan with texts outlining the details on the film’s global box office collections. It read, “Highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language). Rs. 1026 crore.”

It continued, “$125.58 m worldwide gross.”

Reacting to her social media post, one user wrote, “Such a fabulous film. So worth watching multiple times. Happy for YRF, Red Chilles and all the team who made this great film happen.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations Queen…. can feel you completely… too emotional & happiness unbound! 🥹 Our Darling King deserves noting less than this glorious success ❤️‍🔥He won’t stop even at 500 cr and 1000 cr, he smashed each & every record ever existed & still going beyond! 🙏🏼 My Hero 💋.”

Shah Rukh had to face considerable outrage and widespread calls for a boycott of his film from Hindutva fanatics ahead of Pathaan’s release. The so-called boycott gang had objected to the use of saffron bikini worn by Deepika in a song. Hindutva fanatics had accused Shah Rukh of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus even though Aditya Chopra’s Yashraj Films was the producer of the film.

Shah Rukh remained unaffected by the calls for a boycott and refused to issue any statement on the controversy. The film has now smahsed all box office records by grossing more than Rs. 1026 crore at the box office. Given the momentum, it’s unlikely that the film will face any significant dip in the near future.