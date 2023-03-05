India Today-owned Lallantop faces fury of Shah Rukh Khan fans for alleged ‘hitjob’ against Pathaan; website’s editor slammed for comments during interview with Taapsee Pannu

India Today-owned platform, Lallantop, is facing widespread ridicule for broadcasting a long video against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan ahead of the film’s release. King Khan’s fans have now hit back at the platform accusing it of carrying out a hit job against one of the most-recognised actors globally. Adding insult to injuries are comments made by Lallantop employee Saurabh Dwivedi, who appeared to question the quality of Pathaan.



In the viral video, being fervently shared by Shah Rukh fans, a female anchor working for Lallantop, could be seen mocking the trailer of Pathaan as she goes around her office asking the views of her colleagues. One female colleague, identified as Sonal, mocked those, who had praised the Pathaan trailer saying that it gave them goosebumps.

“Goosebumps moment. I don;t who are these people getting goosebumps by watching this cheap editing (trailer). It’s a disppointment for me. I will never spend my money or time to watch this film,” the Lallantop employee had said in the video.

Another employee, identified as Uday, had said, “This a rubbish trailer.” Calling himself a Shah Rukh fan, Uday said that he had never seen a worse trailer than that of Pathaan. “We have all seen (James Bond series) 007. The scenes are repetitive. There cannot be a worse trailer than this,” the Lallantop employee had said.

The anchor had gone around speaking to her colleagues and found plenty of colleagues, who were willing to attack Shah Rukh. Only one female employee was seen supporting Shah Rukh.

This video attacking Shah Rukh and declaring the trailer rubbish was broadcast by the India Today group platform at a time when the film faced widespread calls for a boycott by India’s Hindutva brigade. It is in this context that many fans are accusing Lallantop of carrying out a hit job against Shah Rukh.

One user wrote, “Who paid lallantop for this hitjob on pathaan and SRK? This is pathetic and sheer propaganda.”

Another user wrote, “There is a difference in giving a review and doing negativity. @LallantopCinema called #Pathaan plot was worse even before the film was released. @TheLallantop don’t act as neutral media, do the negativity openly. The last guy is editor @SaysShekhar who is also Bhaitard.”

What left SRK fans fuming was Lallantop editor, Saurabh Dwivedi’s comments against Pathaan even after the film smashed all box office records. During an interview with a Bollywood actor, Dwivedi asked her about those films that she had watched recently. The actor said she had watched Pathaan and enjoyed it. To which, a visibly upset Dwivedi said, “This (the film) wasn’t that great.”

This did not go down well with SRK fans.

Pathaan has become the most successful Bollywood film ever as it collected more than Rs. 1026 crore at the box office globally.

Lallantop has not reacted to brutal social media trolling by Shah Rukh Khan fans.