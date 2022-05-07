Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders humiliated by Lucknow Super Giants, suffer 75-run defeat

Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday inflicted a humiliating defeat on Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match. The team from Kolkata were crushed by 75 runs.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 176-7 in 20 overs. Contributing to their high total was Shivam Mavi’s 18th over when the KKR bowler conceded five sixes.

In response, KKR batsmen simply surrendered before the LSG bowlers and were bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs.

With today’s victory, the LSG occupied the top spot in the points table.

LSG bowler Avesh Khan was declared Player Of The Match for his impressive bowling. Khan picked up three wickets in three overs by conceding just 19 runs. Jason Holder also scalped three wickets, while Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Ravi Bishnoi shared one wicket each. Mohsin Khan gave away just 6 runs in his three overs.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the match, “They outplayed us in both the departments. We got off to a bad start in the powerplay and also we leaked a lot of runs in the death overs. We couldn’t read how the pitch was going to play, and based on that we elected bowling.”