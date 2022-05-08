IAS officer Pooja Singhal, Rs. 19 crore cash, husband’s 5-star super speciality hospital bring role of civil servants in India under spotlight

The discovery of Rs. 19 crore cash from a chartered accountant linked to IAS officer Pooja Singhal during the recent ED raids has left netizens shocked. What has further baffled many is the revelation that Singhal’s husband was able to set up a 5-star super speciality hospital in Ranchi amidst the soaring clout of his civil servant wife in Jharkhand. Ranchi is the state capital of Jharkhand. As expected, the shocking revelations about a civil servant and the unexplained growth in her wealth and stature have prompted many to wonder if this is what excites India’s young minds to aspire to become IAS officers.

The ED last week carried out raids on multiple premises in four states, all linked to Singhal. These states were Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab. The financial probe agency of India discovered in excess of Rs. 19 crore cash from the possession of Singhal’s CA, identified as Suman Kumar.

As reported by Janta Ka Reporter earlier, Pooja is a 2000-batch IAS officer and has served in both in Congress and BJP governments. In her 22 years of service, Pooja has held several important posts including Deputy Commissioners of districts such as Palamu, Kunti and Chatra before she was promoted to secretary-level posts.

Pooja was the agriculture secretary in the previous BJP government and now holds the mining secretary’s role in the current government headed by Hemant Soren. It’s not surprising that Hemant Soren too finds himself in a state of bother over allegations of allotting a mining lease in his favour and an expensive plot of land to his wife.

The rise in Pooja stature in Jharkhand is not surprising since any IAS officer with 22 years of experience is expected to wield considerable clout in the government. But, it’s the ease with which she has managed to please governments of various political parties that has surprised everyone.

After the video of Rs. 19 crore cash went viral, it emerged that the ED had also conducted raids on Ranchi’s 5-star Pulse Super Speciality Hospital, owned by Pooja’s husband Abhishek Jha.

As expected Pooja has become the topic of intense social media conversations with many wondering if the greed for money is what encourages young aspirants to slog for the UPSC exam.

ED CONDUCTS RAIDS AT RESIDENCE OF POOJA SINGHAL IAS Just to let you know, her husband in the recent years has established a full fledged hospital and a diagnostic centre in Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HGZEZWLWpR — Kushal Kumar Sinha (@KushalSinha001) May 6, 2022

ED raids and recovers Rs 25 Crore from #Jharkhand IAS #PoojaSinghal Meanwhile UPSC aspirants to Pooja Singhal be like:- pic.twitter.com/Mvs33mi1JP — Bhupendra Singh Negi (@BhupendraNegi08) May 7, 2022

More than 17 crore cash found from the house of CA or jharkhand's IAS Pooja Singhal.

The real traitors of the country are corrupt leaders and officials. Why is a case treason not registered against them?#PoojaSinghal pic.twitter.com/4J2yo5a0Bh — Lakhvir Chahal (@LakhvirChahal17) May 7, 2022

All IAS officers should be asked to disclose their income, tax and assets. Else there would be 1000 IAS like Pooja Singhal#IASTweets #PoojaSinghal #Jharkhand https://t.co/iP4XGwceiS — Deepak Dubey (@DBADeepakDubey) May 6, 2022

There is much talk about how can IAS officer Pooja Singhal have 20 crores of Cash & so many properties in different Metro Cities! Well, if ED starts Raiding properties of IAS & IPS officers all across the country very Few will turn out to be Honest. Rest are all Super Corrupt. pic.twitter.com/lVuBo9pXEw — Vaibhav Singh (@vaibhavUP65) May 6, 2022