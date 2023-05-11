Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR suffers humiliating defeat against Rajasthan Royals as Rinku Singh has rare off day with bat

Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a humiliating defeat in their match against Rajasthan Royals as their star batter, Rinku Singh, failed to shine with the bat. Singh, who’s impressed all and sundry with his powerful batting in the current edition of the IPL, had a rare off day the bat.



Batting first, KKR could only manage 149-8 in their quota of 20 overs. Rinku Singh contributed with 16 from 18 balls.

Rajasthan Royals achieved the target by losing just one wicket with 6.5 overs to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten at 98 from 47 balls while skipper Sanju Samson was not out at 48 from 29 balls.

Reacting to his side’s emphatic win, Samson said, “I didn’t need to do anything tonight. Just put the bat on the ball and watch him play. He enjoys batting in the powerplay we have seen that. I think it is time to give Yuzi the tag of legend. We are grateful to have him on the team. He knows what to do and what not when the ball is given to him. He bowls at the death as well, very pleasing for me as a captain.”

His KKR counterpart, Nitish Rana, said, “You have to praise Jaiswal, the way he played. It was a 180 pitch as I mentioned at the toss, our batting wasn’t good and that’s the result of us dropping 2 points tonight. He was batting well right through the tournament, so I thought a part-time spinner could perhaps make him complacent, that was the plan, but he played superbly and those things do happen.”