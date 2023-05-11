Right-wing filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has earned widespread ridicule after he sensationally accused former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of illegally using a song penned by legendary Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Faced with public ridicule, the controversial filmmaker claimed that he had bought the rights from ‘Faiz House.’ Also repeating Agnihotri’s lies was Mukesh Ambani-owned platform, firstpost, and Republic TV of Arnab Goswami.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri wrote, “IRONY OF PAKISTAN: See the power of Indic cinema. The official account of @ImranKhanPTI is using the official song of #TheKashmirFiles illegally in his official video on Instagram.”

He added, “For the ill informed, this is written by Faiz Ahmad Faiz. We bought the rights from Faiz House. There are many versions. This is our legal copyright version.”

Hun Dekhenge was penned by Faiz before it became a song for the revolutionaries in the the sub-continent. Agnihotri used the song of the famous Pakistani poet in his propaganda film, The Kashmir Files. However, he has used the screenshot of the Instagram reel of Imran Khan to sensationally claim that the former Pakistani PM had illegally used the version of Hum Dekhenge from his film.

What he did not realise before embarrassing himself on a public platform was that the version from his propaganda film is free to use for any Instagram users. He was reminded by many netizens that the song was written by a Pakistani and The Kashmir Files version was being offered to users for free by Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

But this has not stopped Agnihotri and his ill-informed Hindutva supporters from repeating his lies on social media.

Meanwhile, an overwhelming number of social media users have continued to embarrass Agnihotri for his extraordinary claim.

Hello @firstpost, the song is written by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Vivek Agnihotri is nth person to adopt it since it was written. pic.twitter.com/ArLhrASBP7 — Vipul Kumar (@vipulizm) May 11, 2023

Why do I say Indian media is a joke!

The song “Hum Dekhenge” is written by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. pic.twitter.com/iJatIjsnIU — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 11, 2023

😂😂You have used Faiz sahab “Hum dekhenge” in your film. That doesn’t mean that it belongs to you!! https://t.co/iAf4jhoZhz — ☭ avin⚓ ☭ (@marineravin) May 11, 2023

Vivek, this is embarrassing. You need to ask @instagram why it’s allowing this version for users to use in their reels. To say @ImranKhanPTI is using your song illegally smacks of your ignorance about how Instagram works. https://t.co/KNQB73otMM — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) May 11, 2023