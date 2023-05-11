Pakistan Supreme Court terms former PM Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders his release

Pakistani Supreme Court on Thursday declared the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan illegal, reports ARY TV. The country’s top court also ordered his release.

The country’s top court has asked Khan to approach the Islamabad High Court to challenge his arrest.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the police to produce Khan within an hour. However, the police could only produce the former prime minister after two hours.

The chief justice of Pakistan said that he was very happy to see Khan in the court, adding that his arrest had triggered a countrywide violence.

Khan was arrested by the Pakistani military earlier this week, triggering a countrywide violence. Angry mobs had set military establishments on fire as they stormed into the houses of senior military commanders.

The ordered was passed by a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial Justice, Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah.

Khan was abducted by the country’s military from the premises of the Islamabad high court when he was on his way to appear in a case. The Pakistani Chief Justice observed that this was tantamount to the contempt of court and this will not be tolerated. He said that everyone must feel protected inside a court compound.

The chief justice was also scathing in his observation for the National Accountability Bureau saying that the agency had not learnt its lessons from the past.