“Saudis didn’t even wait for Eid to sacrifice the GOAT”: ‘GOAT’ jokes set Twitter on fire after Saudi Arabia stun Lionel Messi’s Argentina

Termed as one of the World Cup’s biggest shocks, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday stunned Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1, prompting netizens to set Twitter on fire with hilarious jokes on ‘GOAT.’ Messi is often regarded as the ‘GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the game of football globally.

No one, not even the most optimistic Saudi Arabia fans, would have predicted a defeat for two-time winners Argentina before today’s Group C match. When Messi opened the account for Argentina in the 10th minute by scoring from the penalty, the South American nation appeared set to pull off an easy victory against Saudi Arabia, ranked 51st in the world.

However, the men in green surprised everyone in the second half when Saleh Al Shehri scored an equaliser. The stadium went into a frenzy after Salem Al Dawsari scored a breathtaking goal in the 53rd minute of the game, giving Saudi Arabia a 2-1 lead.

Not only did Saudi Arabia take the lead but they exhibited an incredible ruggedness in defence to thwart any attempts from Argentina to score more goals. With Poland and Mexico ending their subsequent encounter in a goalless draw, Saudi Arabia now leads Group C with three points with Argentina placed at the bottom of the points table.

The stunning result became the most talked-about topic related to the Fifa World Cup on Twitter, where users began to poke fun at Messi and his status as ‘GOAT.’ Others used the term ‘GOAT’ to take post hilarious memes and jokes.

“Argentina is winning the world cup, we have Messi, he’s the GOAT” Saudi Arabia : pic.twitter.com/r0CRjlv6Dy — 𝐏𝐚’𝐬 𝐀𝐥 𝐆𝐡𝐮𝐥🥀🎴 (@ivmcvssper) November 22, 2022

GOAT 🐐 at the hands of Saudis pic.twitter.com/3liUKJleXf — Ainun Najib (@ainunnajib) November 22, 2022

Saudis didn’t even wait for Eid to sacrifice the GOAT — Liaqat (@Slh_Andrabi) November 22, 2022

If it were #Messi that scored this stunner, the whole world would’ve stood still #ARGKSA Arabic commentators are the GOAT 🐐 I love their commentary so much 😂🤩 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 #FIFAWorldCup #السعوديه_الارجنتين pic.twitter.com/IfmEsM9NFD — Chrisbrity (@Chrisbrity_) November 22, 2022

In a boost for Saudi Arabia, the last three teams to beat Argentina at the World Cup have gone on to either win the competition (Germany in 2014, France in 2018) or reached the final (Croatia in 2018).

Whether Saudi Arabia will indeed replicate the successes of Germany, France and Croatia, remains to be seen. But they certainly have a good chance to repeat their best-ever performance of 1994 when they reached the last 16 stage.

In another result on Tuesday, Tunisia pulled off a draw against Denmark.