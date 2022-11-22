Saudi Arabia declare national holiday after shock win against Argentina in World Cup

Saudi Arabia have declared a national holiday on Wednesday in honour of the shock win pulled by their national team against Argentina in Fifa World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.



According to news agency AFP, Turki al-Sheikh, an advisor at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced on Twitter that admission fees would be waived at major theme parks and entertainment centres in Riyadh on Tuesday.

According to reports, 86-year-old Saudi monarch, King Salman, has declared a national holiday on Wednesday for all employees of public and private sectors, as well as male and female students at all educational levels.

A tweet by Saudi news platform Al-Ekhbariya, read, “At the direction of King Salman, Wednesday is to be a celebratory holiday for all employees, and students in #SaudiArabia after the national team won a #WorldCup2022 match against Argentina in #Qatar2022.”

Saudi beating two-time World Champions Argentina is being termed as the biggest upset at the World Cup. Teams such as France, Germany or Croatia, who defeated Argentina in previous World Cup matches either won the competition or reached the final.

It remains to be seen if Saudi can replicate the successes of Germany, France or Croatia. Currently, the 51st ranked team lead the points table and can hope to at least repeat their best-ever performance of reaching the last 16 stage that they achieved in 1994.