Olivier Giroud scores twice as France thrash Australia 4-1 in World Cup encounter

Olivier Giroud on Tuesday scored twice as World Champions France thrashed Australia 4-1 in their World Cup encounter in Qatar. He also equalled Theirry Henry’s record of scoring 51 goals for France.

France were stunned by an early goal by Australia’s Craig Goodwin, who gave his side a lead in the ninth minute of the match. However, Adrien Rabiot made it 1-1 with an impeccable header in the 27th minute.

Giroud made it 2-1 in the 32nd minute before Kylian Mbappe extended the lead to 3-1 in the 58th minute of the match. 36-year-old Giroud was unstoppable and recorded his name in history books as he scored the 51st goal of his career for France. He’s now the joint top scorer with Henry.

Antoine Griezmann has scored 42 goals, while Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have scored 37 and 29 goals respectively.

With today’s victory, France has become the first reigning champion to win their opening game of a World Cup tournament since Brazil in 2006.