How Did Myles Sanderson, Second Suspect Of Saskatchewan Stabbings, Dies In Police Custody?

Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in the deadly Saskatchewan stabbings, has died after being taken into custody the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He was arrested by the police days after his brother, another suspect of the stabbings, was found dead.

Myles, aged 32, was arrested on a motorway in the province of Saskatchewan following a high-speed chase. An RCMP officer said that Myles complained of medical distress immediately after being arrested.

“Shortly after his arrest, he went into medical distress. Nearby EMS was called by police to attend the scene. He was transported to a hospital in Saskatchewan. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” a lady police officer from the RCMP said.

The police have asked the medical team to conduct an independent assessment to find out the circumstances leading to the suspect’s death. According to some sources, the suspect died of self-inflicted injuries. The police found a knife in his vehicle during his arrest.

At least 10 people had died and 18 injured after the Sanderson brothers went on a rampage.

The RCMP had earlier released the identity of those killed in the stabbings.

These victims are Thomas Burns, 23, Carol Burns, 46, Gregory Burns, 28, Gloria Lydia Burns, 61, Bonnie Burns, 48, Earl Burns, 66, Lana Head, 49, Christian Head, 54, Robert Sanderson, 49 and Wesley Petterson, 78. Bonnie Burns was the mother of Gregory Burns, while Lana Head was the mother of two.

According to reports, Myles broke into a house to evade his arrest. The woman, who saw him break into her house locked herself in the washroom. The woman’s son told a Canadian TV channel that Myles broke into his house, entered the bedroom and asked his mother to come out saying that he would not hurt her.

However, the woman refused. Myles then took the woman’s car keys, mobile phone, cigarettes and cold drinks before leaving the house. The woman quickly called the police from her landline.

Parents’ appeal

Parents of both the suspects had made a desperate appeal asking their surviving son to hand him over to the police. The suspects’ mother told a news channel, “I want to apologise for my son, my sons.”

In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that Myles had been facing first-degree murder charges and was released on parole. The parole board has now promised to review the failings if any.

The police have apparently been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his assigned caseworker and was classified as ‘unlawfully at large.’

According to a BBC report, parole documents show he had a decades-long criminal record, including 59 criminal convictions since he was 18 for assault, threats and robbery.