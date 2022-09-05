Saskatchewan Stabbings: How Did Suspect Damien Sanderson Die? Myles Sanderson Still At Large; Relationship

In a dramatic twist in the Saskatchewan stabbings, the police have said that one of the suspects had been found dead. The suspect dead has been identified as Damien Sanderson.

His brother, Myles Sanderson, continues to remain at large. Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said that Damien Sanderson was found dead earlier today.

How Did Suspect Damien Sanderson Die?

The RCMP had launched a massive manhunt to arrest both the suspects after 10 people were killed and another 15 injured on multiple locations in Saskatchewan province on Sunday.

Blackmore said that both suspects were brothers, adding that Myles Sanderson was still at large. She added that Damien’s injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted, indicating that he may have been killed by someone, possibly by his own brother.

“At 11:30 a.m. a deceased male was located on the James Smith Cree Nation, at 1:17 pm today it was confirmed by the Saskatchewan RCMP forensic investigation section that the deceased is Damien Sanderson,” Blackmore said during a press conference.

Also Read: 10 dead, 15 Injured In Multiple Stabbings In Canada’s Saskatchewan; What Police Said About Suspects Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson

The news of mass stabbings had sent shockwaves across Canada with the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau terming the incident ‘shocking and heartbreaking.’

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all Canadians are with those who’ve lost loved ones, and with those who are injured. This kind of violence or any kind of violence has no place in our country,” Trudeau had told reporters.

Also Read: Who Are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, Suspects Responsible For Killing 10 People In Saskatchewan, Canada? Family, Wife, Motive

The Canadian PM said that such tragedies had unfortunately become common occurrences in Canada in recent times.

“Saskatchewanians and Canadians will do what we always do in times of difficulty and anguish – we’ll be there for each other, be there for our neighbors, lean on each other, help grieve and help heal. We will continue to do that, and all Canadians will be with you in this difficult time,” Trudeau said.

Victims of the mass stabbings, mostly from Canada’s indigenous community, were found in 13 locations in the remote James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon. While some victims were targeted, others reportedly were killed or injured in random attacks.