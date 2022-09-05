Liz Truss elected as new Prime Minister of United Kingdom

Liz Truss has been elected the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. She defeated Rishi Sunak in the election.



Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, announced the name of the winner. He said that Truss secured 81,326 votes compared to Sunak’s share of 60,399 votes, adding that there was a turnout of 82.6%.

Truss, who was the Foreign Secretary in the Boris Johnson government, will become prime minister when she visits the Queen in Balmoral for an invitation to form her UK government tomorrow.

She has become only the third female British prime minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May and the 15th prime minister of the United Kingdom.