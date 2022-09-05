Saskatchewan Stabbings: What’s The Relationship Between Two Suspects; One Dead, Other May Be Injured

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday revealed that one of the suspects involved in Sunday’s deadly stabbings had been found dead. The police also revealed that both suspects were related to each other.



Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference that 31-year-old Damien Sanderson was found dead in a heavily grassed area. Damien had sustained multiple injuries but they were not self-inflicted, indicating that he may have been attacked by someone.

Blackmore said, “We can confirm he has visible injuries. These injuries are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point.”

The Canadian Police also said that Damien’s brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, too may have been injured. The cops warned the local residents to stay alert since he may seek medical attention.

10 people were killed and 15 injured from Canada’s indigenous community in 13 different locations in the remote James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon. The number of those injured later climbed to 18. The police said that while most people were killed or injured as part of targetted attacks, others may have fallen victim to random attacks.