Sarfaraz Khan’s stunning revelation, says he felt ‘very lonely’, ‘cried too’ after BCCI did not select him to play for India despite heroics in domestic cricket

Young Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has made a stunning revelation about his disappointment after the Indian selection committee did not select him for Team India despite his extraordinary performances in domestic cricket. The Indian cricket board had come under widespread condemnation for its questionable decision to not pick up a player to play for India despite his consistently strong performances in domestic cricket.

Speaking to Indian Express, Sarfaraz said, “I came from Assam to Delhi the day after the selection, and wasn’t able to sleep the whole night. I kept asking why am I not there? But now after speaking to my father, I’m back to normal. I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don’t worry, I will keep trying.”

Netizens, former cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, Akash Chopra and Doda Ganesh and commentator Harsha Bhogle had expressed their surprise over Khan’s exclusion from the team in the upcoming home series against Australia.

Khan said, “Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Sab bolte hain tera time aayega (everyone says your time will come).”

His frustration is understandable given that he has scored 12 centuries in his last 34 innings with an average of 108.34. Many have compared his recent performances with that of legendary Don Bradman, who ended his career with an average of over 99 percent.

Khan said, “I spoke to my father and he came to Delhi. I just had a practice session in Delhi with him. I have been getting messages and hearing that I should have been there. My father came and said our job is to score runs and he feels a day will come when I will play for India. So we need to keep that belief and let destiny decide the rest.”

In a separate interview with Times of India, Khan said, “When the team was announced and my name wasn’t there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too.”