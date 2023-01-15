Harnaaz Sandhu can’t hold back her tears, stumbles during final walk as Miss Universe

Indian beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu broke down during her final walk as Miss Universe before she passed on the mantle to America’s R’Bonney Gabriel.

The official Twitter handle of Miss Universe shared Harnaaz’s emotional video on Twitter. The caption of the video read, “Hold back tears as @HarnaazKaur takes the stage one last time as Miss Universe!”

Dressed in black gown, Harnaaz looked stunning as she took a final walk. She appeared to stumble briefly during her walk but was quick to regain her composure. Her eyes welled up as she walked before crowning R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe. A pre-recorded message of Harnaaz was played at the event. Harnaaz thanked everyone including her parents and the country for supporting her in her journey as Miss Universe.

She said, “I was 17 years old when I first took the stage and since then becoming Miss Universe was my goal. I’ve been given the megaphone on a worldwide stage to present the topic of menstrual equity before world leaders asking them to keep this conversation ongoing.”

She added, “Remember to live this year to the fullest because tomorrow is never promised.

“Namaste Universe,” she said in her final words.

Fans reacted overwhelmingly thanking her for ‘making India proud.’ One wrote, “Thank you Harnaaz for making India proud.And Congratulations Miss USA.” “All the best, Harnaaz,” wrote another user on Twitter.

While R’Bonney Gabriel was declared the new Miss Universe while Venezuela’s Amanda Dudamel finished as the first runner-up and Dominican Republic’s Andreina Martinez the second runner-up.