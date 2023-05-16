“Karma”: Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq ridiculed for nearly causing Lucknow Super Giants’ defeat against Nita Ambani’s team; faces fury from Virat Kohli fans

Afghanistan’s Naveen ul Haq has been acting irresponsibly in the recent past by constantly mocking former India skipper Virat Kohli with his veiled jibes on Instagram. However, the little-known cricketer from Afghanistan, currently employed by Lucknow Super Giants, was hit by karma on Tuesday when his wayward bowling nearly cost his side an important match against Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians. Had it not been for the heroic last over bowled by Mohsin Khan, Lucknow Super Giants would have lost their crucial match against the five-time IPL champions.

Mumbai Indians needed 178 ton win their match against Lucknow Super Giants. With two overs left, their required target was 30 runs from the last two overs. Mumbai Indians had lost five top batters and Tim David was their only hope for any miracle.

Lucknow Super Giants’ stand-in captain Krunal Pandya deployed Haq to bowl the penultimate over of the match. Much to the horror of Pandya and thousands of LSG fans, Haq conceded 19 runs in his last over with one of his deliveries being a beamer, which was rightly adjudged a no-ball by the field umpire.

Haq’s horrible last over brought down the Mumbai Indians’ target to just 11 from the last over. With David at the crease, this did not appear to be a daunting task. However, Mohsin Khan bowled one of the best overs of his career and conceded only five runs, giving his side a thrilling 5-run victory.

Not too long ago, Haq had faced widespread condemnation for mocking Kohli’s failure with the bat during the RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians. Taking a dig, the player from Afghanistan had written on Instagram, “Round 2 with these mangoes. One of the best mangoes I’ve ever had. Thanks, Parab Dhaval bhai.”

Haq was involved in an on-field scuffle with Kohli during Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. This had soon resulted in a full-blown fight between Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Both Gambhir and Kohli were fined 100% of their match fees by the BCCI.

However, while Kohli has moved on and left the unpleasant episode behind, Haq and Gambhir have continued to take potshots at the former India captain. In his recent Instagram post, Haq had written, “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to.”

Gambhir had wasted no time in reacting to Haq’s post as he wrote, “Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’.”

Both Gambhir and Haq have come under widespread condemnation for bringing disrepute to the game of cricket. India TV founder Rajat Sharma, who is known to support Gambhir’s party, the BJP, had launched a tirade against him, accusing him of being jealous of Kohli’s success.

Here's how netizens reacted to Haq's scary bowling spell;

