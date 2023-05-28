Sachin Tendulkar’s extraordinary praise for Shubman Gill triggers hilarious meme fest, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar accused of posting message

Sachin Tendulkar’s profound note in praise of Shubman Gill has triggered hilarious meme fest on social media with an overwhelming majority of the users declaring it a sing of approval to the rumoured romance between Gujarat Titans batter and Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar’s sister. Shubman had scored a blistering century in his side’s last match against Mumbai Indians. Shubman had faced just 60 balls to score 129 as his knock crushed Nita Ambani’s side’s dreams of reaching another IPL final.



Reacting to Shubman’s knock, Sachin wrote, “Shubman Gill’s performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mumbaiindians hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!

“What truly impressed me about Shubman’s batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets.”

Also Read: Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma look dejected after Mumbai Indians crash out of IPL 2023, Akash Ambani shares smile with Sachin Tendulkar as Shubman Gill dominates play

Sachin’s analysis came just hours before the much-awaited IPL final between Shubman’s side, Gujarat Titans, and Chennai Super Kings. Previewing the final, Sachin wrote, “In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman’s exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @tilakvarma9 blistering 24 runs against @mdshami.11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out.”

The legendary Indian batter’s praise for Shubman triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media with many calling it an approval from a future father-in-law. This was in reference to rumoured relationship between Shubman and Sara.

One user wrote, “Gill be like: To me rishta pakka samjhu😂” Another commented, “Rishta pakka ho gaya kya ?😢” “Rishta pkka ho gya smjo subhaman bhai😂,” commented another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Some users felt that Sachin’s phone may have been taken over by Sara to post this praise for Shubman. “Lagta hai Sir ji ka phone unlock reh Gaya aaj…😁,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Please stop saying ‘Sara posted this’ 🙏 could be Arjun too, jiju ke liye post krdiya hoga papa ke phone se.”