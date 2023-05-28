“There has to be a better way”: ‘Sad’ Neeraj Chopra reacts to cops’ brutalities against champion wrestlers

Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has reacted to the visuals of India’s champion athletes being brutalised by the Delhi Police in the heart of Delhi. Chopra, who had earlier supported the wrestlers in their protest against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, took to Twitter to say that he was ‘sad’ by Sunday’s developments.

“I’m very sad seeing this. There has to be a better way to deal with this,” Chopra wrote.

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

Earlier, several prominent personalities including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the poilice action against protesting wrestlers during their march to the new parliament.

In viral videos, wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia could be seen physically assaulted before being dragged into buses had gone viral on social media platforms.

Last month, Chopra had taken to social media to write, “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud.”

Chopra had said that ‘as a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not.’

“What’s happening should never happen. This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” he had written.

Some of India’s celebrated wrestlers have been staging protests in the national capital demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who headed the Indian wrestling body and belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP.