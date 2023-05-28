Bajrang Punia warns of action as he shares fake photo of wrestlers, blames ‘IT Cell’

India’s champion wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday lashed out at the IT Cell of a political party for spreading fake photo of wrestlers smiling in police custody as he warned those behind this photo of action.



In the viral photo, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat could be seen smiling as they took a selfie in a police van after being detained by the cops. However, the photo turned out to be morphed as Punia shared another photo in which both could be seen looking at the camera sad.

“IT Cell people are spreading this false picture. We make it clear that a complaint will be filed against whoever posts this fake picture. #WrestlersProtest.”

Bajrang Punia did not specify the political party whose IT Cell he was blaming for spreading the fake photo of wrestlers, but it’s understood that he was hinting at the BJP. BJP’s IT Cell has been notorious for spreading fake news to target the Hindutva party’s critics.

Sangeeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were among those wrestlers, who the Delhi Police assaulted on Sunday before taking them into their custody during their protest march to the new parliament building.

Wrestlers have been protesting against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged role in sexually assaulting female wrestlers while holding the post the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.