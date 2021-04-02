“Grow some spine”: Sachin Tendulkar faces brutal trolling for silence on farmers’ protest even as former India batsman hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment

Former India cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar was unaware of the things to come when he took to Twitter on 27 March to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19. His tweet evoked an overwhelming response with many wishing for his speedy recovery. But there also was a considerably large number of Twitter users, who took potshots at him for his stand against protesting farmers when he decided to parrot the government’s line.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar had said on 27 March, “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms.”

Tendulkar’s post was liked by over 1.2 lakh people and shared by thousands of users, but not all appeared sympathetic to his health condition. Many were seemingly angry over his stand on the protesting farmers, particularly for his decision to parrot the government line to counter the support extended by international celebrities such as pop icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others.

Here’s how they reacted to Tendulkar’s health condition with hurtful jibes with many terming his health condition as an internal matter!

Take care and Rest bro Grow some spine meanwhile and get back soon !! — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) March 27, 2021

Former Indian cricket captain and Anti-Farmer, modi-supporter person, #SachinTendulkat

Get well soon. — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) March 27, 2021

Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care brother. Meanwhile grow some spine! — Sanjoy Roy (@sanjoyr03) March 27, 2021

No problem da sangi sachin, increase your daily dose of cow urine from 3 to 12 per day — Sathish (@Sathish42590339) March 27, 2021

Mate who cares. Its your personal internal matter so we don’t give a shit. — Jatin Chand (@nasinuja8) March 27, 2021

Tendulkar on Friday revealed that he had to be hospitalised on his doctors’ advice. Several cricketers including Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan had tested positive around the same time as Sachin. All three had taken part in the Road Safety Cricket competition in Chhattisgarh.