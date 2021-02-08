Big trouble for Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Lata Mangeshkar as Maharashtra government’s intelligence department to probe tweets to counter Rihanna

In big trouble for Indian celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn, the Maharashtra government has said that the state’s intelligence department will launch a probe into their tweets parroting the Narendra Modi government’s stand on farmers’ protest in response to the show of solidarity by international celebrities.



Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that the state’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had assured him about the probe to see if Indian celebrities were forced to parrot the government line.

“Home Minister .@AnilDeshmukhNCP Anil has assured .@INCMaharashtra Spokesman .@sachin_inc over a zoom call that the state intelligence department will prove whether . @SachinTendulk33. @mangeshkarlata

etc were pressurised to tweet by the center,” Sawant tweeted.

Home Minister .@AnilDeshmukhNCP Anil has assured .@INCMaharashtra

Spokesman .@sachin_inc

over a zoom call that the state intelligence department will prove whether .@SachinTendulk33

.@mangeshkarlata etc were pressurised to tweet by the center

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 8, 2021

According to NDTV, Sawant added that Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal had tweeted the exact same thing and actor Suniel Shetty had tagged a BJP leader. “While everyone has a right to express themselves, we want the government to probe whether these people were pressurized by the government to tweet this,” Sawant said.

While badminton star Saina Nehwal and Akshay had posted identical tweets with similar hashtags, Suniel Shetty had tagged one BJP leader, Hitesh Jain, in his response.

Indian celebrities had faced fans’ fury for their decision to parrot the government line to counter the concern expressed by international celebrities such as pop icon Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, actor Amanda Cerny and Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris. These international celebrities had taken to their social media pages to voice their concern over the government crackdown against the protesting farmers. NCP chief Shard Pawar had warned Tendulkar to exercise caution in future.