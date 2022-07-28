Rs. 27.9 crore more cash, jewellery recovered from Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of arrested Trinamool Congress Minister Partha Chatterjee

The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Rs. 27.9 crore cash, gold and jewellery from Arpita Mukherjee, the close of of arrested Trinamool Congress Minister Partha Chatterjee.



Quoting ED sources, ANI reported that the agency had recovered Rs 27.9 crores in cash, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crores till now from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee.

The fresh stack of cash and jewellery were recovered reportedly from Mukherjee’s second apartment in Belgharia in Kolkata. The total amount of cash so far recovered from Mukherjee’s possession is estimated to be close to Rs. 50 crore. This doesn’t include the value of the gold and jewellery.

Earlier, the ED had claimed to recover Rs. 20 crore from Mukherjee’s house. The recovered money and jewellery are believed to be the proceeds from the infamous recruitment scam during Chatterjee’s time as the education minister in Mamata Banerjee government.

Both Mukherjee and Chatterjee were arrested by the ED and continue to remain in the agency’s custody.

Mukherjee has reportedly confessed to her crime while Chatterjee has remained evasive.